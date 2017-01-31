Philippine Constabulary, Andanar, ceasefire | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Malacanang: Philippine Constabulary may be revived
- South Korean returns to PH, files extortion charges against Angeles City police
- Did Andanar misquote Duterte in his column?
- AFP: Encounters with NPA in at least 7 areas
- SoKor, U.S. reaffirm deployment of anti-aircraft missile system
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Jesus Dureza on X.