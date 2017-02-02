Mining, Duterte, Robredo | Evening wRap
- DENR closes 23 mining operations
- Duterte undecided if he'll cancel ceasefire with NPA
- Robredo: Reviving Philippine Constabulary won't solve drug problem
- At least 2 workers missing after Cavite factory fire
- Duterte not keen on sending ambassador to U.S.
