Hold departure order, Lacson, CPP-NPA | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Sandiganbayan orders Immigration to bar Purisima, Napeñas from leaving country
- Lacson: Duterte emboldened cops to do anything without accountability
- U.S. declines to remove CPP-NPA from list of terrorists
