Ceasefire, factory fire, Uber | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler
- Duterte: No more ceasefire with NPA
- NPA takes 5 soldiers as POWs
- Sandiganbayan bars Purisima, Napeñas from leaving country
- Injured in Cavite Export Processing Zone fire climbs to 126
- Uber chief quits Trump's business advisory council
