Peace talks, Dela Rosa, Patriots | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- CPP still willing to explore peace talks
- More than 300 cops to 'clean Pasig River' instead of undergoing retraining
- Dela Rosa slams CBPC over statement on war on drugs
- Queen Elizabeth II 1st British monarch to reach 65 years on throne
- Pats stun Falcons in Super Bowl comeback
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita