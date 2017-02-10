Illegal gambling, Dureza nephew, travel ban | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Duterte signs EO 13 to boost fight against illegal gambling
- Dureza nephew arrested in drug buy-bust operation
- U.S. court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Jesus Dureza on X.