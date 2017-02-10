Yasay, Sison, Lopez | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- United States lists Yasay among Americans who lost citizenship
- Sison asks Duterte to continue peace talks
- Lopez: Only Duterte can tell me what to do
- U.S. court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban
- Trump reaffirms 'One China Policy' in call with Xi
