De Lima, Aguirre, Abella | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Senator Leila de Lima fears she'll be another EJK victim in prison. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre says he didn't allow Wally Sombero to leave the country. An SWS survey shows Filipinos are highly optimistic about economy. Non-government intelligence group says Abu Sayyaf threatened to behead German hostage. Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella contradicts Communications Secretary Martin Andanar's statement on P2-billion-aid for quake victims. US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns.
