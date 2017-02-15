Napoles, Aguirre, Trump | Evening wRap
Presidential Legal Counsel Sal Panelo says the Duterte administration isn’t going soft on alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre denies giving special treatment to high-profile inmates who testified against Senator Leila de Lima at a House probe. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre assures Senator Leila de Lima she will not become a victim of extrajudicial killings while in jail. The Philippines’ Communications Office and China’s state-owned international radio broadcaster on Tuesday sign an agreement to hold training sessions and share content. A New York Times report on Tuesday says aides of then-United States presidential candidate Donald Trump had repeated contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Salvador Panelo on X.