Supreme Court, Trillanes, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Supreme Court denies Vice President Leni Robredo’s counter-protest to dismiss the election case filed by former senator Bongbong Marcos. Senator Antonio Trillanes revives his allegation that President Rodrigo Duterte didn’t declare P2.4 billion in his bank accounts in his SALN when he was mayor. United States President Donald Trump accuses his own intelligence community of being behind leaks that said his aides were in repeated contact with Russia.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita