Peace talks, Duterte, People Power | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Left-leaning Cabinet members will try to convince President Rodrigo Duterte to revive peace talks with communist rebels when they meet him on February 20. Senator Antonio Trillanes revives his allegation that President Rodrigo Duterte didn’t declare P2.4 billion in his bank accounts in his SALN when he was mayor. Senator Alan Cayetano admits he doesn’t know why the Office of the Solicitor General moved to acquit alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Napoles in a detention case for which she was convicted. Malacanang says the first EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary under the Duterte administration will be ‘simple and quiet’ and will focus on ‘moving the nation forward’ rather than celebrating the past. United States President Donald Trump accuses his own intelligence community of being behind leaks that said his aides were in repeated contact with Russia in the run-up to his shock election victory last year.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita