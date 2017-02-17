Duterte, Trump, Samsung heir | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte vows to resign if Senator Antonio Trillanes can prove in court allegations that Duterte had billions of ill-gotten wealth. United States President Donald Trump insists neither he nor his campaign team had contacts with Russian officials in the run-up to last year’s U.S. elections. The heir of South Korean giant Samsung is arrested.
