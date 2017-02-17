De Lima, Trillanes, Robredo | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Justice Department files drug charges against its former chief Senator Leila de Lima. Senator Antonio Trillanes tells President Rodrigo Duterte to stick to the issue and make public his bank transaction history. Vice President Leni Robredo calls the possible appointment of former senator Bongbong Marcos as interior secretary as a ‘scary’ prospect. Amnesty International says the killings related to the drug war slowed down but still continues even after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Philippine National Police to stop its war on drugs. A Newsweek report says at least one Western European ally of the United States intercepted communications between U.S. President Donald Trump’s advisers and Russian officials.
