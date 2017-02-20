Lascañas, peace talks, South China Sea | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
A veteran Davao City cop on Monday says the Davao Death Squad is real, corroborating earlier claims by whistle-blower Edgar Matobato on President Rodrigo Duterte’s involvement in the so-called DDS. Top security officials of President Rodrigo Duterte express openness to resume talks with communist rebels. Foreign Affairs Spokesman Charles Jose says the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China ‘are working very hard’ to beat the self-imposed deadline for the framework of a code of conduct in the disputed South China Sea.
