Lascañas, Andanar, peace talks | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Malacanang dismisses as ‘political drama’ the accusations of a former Davao City cop that President Rodrigo Duterte paid members of the Davao Death Squad to kill individuals, including murdered journalist Jun Pala. Senate media condemns Communications Secretary Martin Andanar’s claim that as much as $1,000 was offered to members of the media for covering a press conference. Members of the House majority bloc on Monday water down the controversial death penalty bill to include just 9 crimes: plunder, treason, and 7 drug-related offenses. The Commission on Elections confirms that a copy of the national voters’ list was on a computer that was stolen in January at the poll body’s office in Wao, Lanao del Sur. President Rodrigo Duterte may revive peace talks with communists if a bilateral ceasefire agreement includes a ban on revolutionary taxation by the New People’s Army.
