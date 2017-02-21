Peso vs dollar, CHED, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippine peso depreciates further to P50.23 against the dollar, its weakest performance in a decade. A Higher Education Commissioner calls for a moratorium on ‘all field trips and educational tours’ in all HEIs until a probe into the Tanay bus accident is completed. United States President Donald Trump taps respected Army lieutenant general and counterinsurgency strategist H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser.
