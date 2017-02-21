Peace talks, De Lima, ASEAN | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Chief peace adviser Jesus Dureza says President Rodrigo Duterte is changing strategy to resolve the communist insurgency. Senator Leila de Lima appeals to Cabinet officials to declare President Rodrigo Duterte ‘unfit’ to lead. The Commission on Higher Education en banc unanimously agrees to impose a moratorium on all field trips and educational tours in all higher education institutions after the Tanay bus accident. Vice President Leni Robredo says the country should not ‘move on’ from lessons learned during the 1986 EDSA Revolution or else it could end up repeating the mistakes of the past. Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr says foreign ministers of ASEAN expressed ‘grave concern’ over Beijing’s militarization of the disputed South China Sea.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Jesus Dureza on X.