Senate probe, Tanay bus crash, illegal immigrants | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Senate will reopen its investigation into the Davao Death Squad. Family members of the victims of the Tanay bus accident search for the truth behind the crash that killed at least 15 people. The Trump administration on Tuesday issues 2 new orders for a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigrants, sending shivers throughout immigrant communities in the United States.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita