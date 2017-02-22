Yasay, Lacson, SSS | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr tells the Commission on Appointments he’s ready to provide documents that will prove he never acquired American citizenship. Senator Panfilo Lacson confirms the Senate will reopen its probe into the alleged existence of the Davao Death Squad. Malacanang approves the release of the P1,000 additional Social Security System pension, more than a month after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the pension hike. Environment Secretary Gina Lopez addresses her critics and supporters in an emotional 8-minute video posted on her Facebook page. A member of the Commission on Appointments says she’s ‘very troubled’ by the statements of Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr on the West Philippine Sea.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Perfecto Yasay on X.