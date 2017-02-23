South China Sea, Estrada, exoplanets | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
China has reportedly almost finished building two dozen structures in 3 reefs claimed by the Philippines. The Sandiganbayan rejects the Anti-Money Laundering Council's argument that it cannot submit records of Janet Napoles' bank transactions because these are confidential. Scientists announce that a nearby dwarf star has been discovered to be orbited by at least 7 exoplanets that have potential to sustain life.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita