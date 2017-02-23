De Lima, Jee slay, Lopez | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court orders the arrest of Senator Leila de Lima for drug charges. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre urges authorities to look into the alleged involvement of the "Korean mafia" in the killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo. Environment Secretary Gina Lopez says President Rodrigo Duterte agrees with her that there should be no mining in the country’s watersheds. Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay says China vowed not to build facilities on the disputed Panatag Shoal or Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea or South China Sea. Scientists announce that a nearby dwarf star has been discovered to be orbited by at least 7 exoplanets that have potential to sustain life.
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
