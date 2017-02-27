De Lima, German hostage, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Senator Leila de Lima asks the Supreme Court to immediately stop 'her illegal arrest,' citing the judge’s lack of jurisdiction. Chief Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza says the Philippine military will continue search and rescue operations to free the remaining hostages of the Abu Sayyaf, despite reports the local terrorist group beheaded its German hostage. All eyes will be on United States President Donald Trump when he addresses the U.S. Congress a month after his inauguration.
