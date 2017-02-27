Senate revamp, death penalty, 2017 Oscars | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Senate strips 3 Liberal Party senators and their ally of committee chairmanships, after the arrest of their party mate Senator Leila de Lima. The House majority bloc further dilutes the controversial death penalty bill by removing rape, plunder, and treason. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre insists the wife of one of the high-profile drug inmates who testified against Senator Leila de Lima was ambushed Friday morning. The Philippine peso hits a new 10-year low of P50.27 to $1. A Steve Harvey-style mistake mars the announcement of the Best Picture award at the 2017 Oscars.
