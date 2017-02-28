Senate probe, war on drugs, Oscars | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Senate summons retired cop Arthur Lascañas to attend the Davao Death Squad probe next week. President Rodrigo Duterte and Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa point to each other when asked if the war on drugs is about to make a comeback. United States President Donald Trump says the Best Picture mix-up at the 2017 Oscars was due to Hollywood obsessing about him.
