War on drugs, Senate, Samsung | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte orders the Philippine National Police to reinstate the war on drugs. Senator Manny Pacquiao says at least 15 senators planned the ouster of their Liberal Party colleagues at his house in Makati City. Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez reminds Environment Secretary Gina Lopez that leading a government agency isn’t the same as waging a crusade. President Rodrigo Duterte meets an 8-year-old Abu Sayyaf kidnap victim in Malacanang a day after he was released. The heir to the Samsung empire and four other top executives are charged with bribery, embezzlement, and hiding assets overseas.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita