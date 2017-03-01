Paris agreement, Lavina, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte signs the Paris Agreement on Climate Change despite earlier misgivings. President Rodrigo Duterte sacks Peter Laviña as head of the National Irrigation Administration. United States President Donald Trump hails the emergence of a ‘new national pride’ in maiden speech in Congress.
