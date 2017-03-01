Paris agreement, jeepney, mining | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to sign the Paris climate deal after being assured that the ambitious contribution submitted by the Philippines to the United Nations can still be revised. President Rodrigo Duterte will meet with jeepney drivers and operators who went on strike Monday. Peter Laviña, President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign spokesman, is sacked as head of the National Irrigation Administration. Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez says the Mining Industry Coordinating Council will finish reviewing the mining closures ordered by the Environment Department in 3 months. United States President Donald Trump hails the emergence of a ‘new national pride’ in maiden Congress speech.
