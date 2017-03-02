Extrajudicial killings, Iglesia ni Cristo, Pacquiao | Evening wRap
Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella slams a Human Rights Watch report as ‘thoughtless and irresponsible' after it accused the Philippine National Police of being behind extrajudicial killings in the war on drugs. Senate President Koko Pimentel says it will be a close fight between senators who are for and against the revival of the death penalty. A new Malacanang policy: Only Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella can issue Palace statements after highly-publicized gaffes from Communications Secretary Martin Andanar. Police break into Angel Manalo’s house at 36 Tandang Sora. Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says talks of a fight between Philippine Senator Manny Pacquiao and British boxer Amir Khan on April 23 is ‘all so premature.’
|Production Staff
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita