Human Rights Watch, war on drugs, SWS survey | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Human Rights Watch asks Duterte: Would you really want to be mentioned in the same breath as North Korea and Syria? The lone survivor in an alleged execution-style killing of drug suspects in Payatas files murder charges against cops of the Quezon City Police District. A Social Weather Stations survey shows the United States continues to be the most trusted foreign country among Filipinos.
