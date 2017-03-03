Jee Ick Joo, De Lima, Duterte | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The primary suspect in the kidnapping-murder case of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo pushes the Korean Mafia angle. Even in jail, Senator Leila de Lima calls out the spokespersons of President Rodrigo Duterte and the Philippine National Police for denying what she calls state-sponsored extrajudicial killings. President Rodrigo Duterte admits it was painful for him to sack National Irrigation Administration chief Peter Laviña, his former campaign spokesman. The Philippine peso hits a new low against the US dollar. The only North Korean arrested over the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam is released.
