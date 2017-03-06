DDS probe, PMA, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Retired Davao City policeman Arthur Lascañas apologizes to the Senate for lying in previous Senate probe. Eight women top this year’s graduating class at the Philippine Military Academy. The White House urges Congress to investigate United States President Donald Trump’s allegation that former president Barack Obama tapped his phone during last year’s election campaign.
