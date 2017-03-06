Lascanas, Yasay, Napoles | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Former Davao City cop Arthur Lascañas says Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo ‘Pulong’ Duterte, eldest son of President Rodrigo Duterte had once protected a druglord. Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfect Yasay Jr admits that he owned an American passport days after saying under oath that he never did. Alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Napoles accuses Senator Leila de Lima of extorting money from her in 2013 over the serious illegal detention case that eventually got Napoles jailed. The Philippines rejects the United States’ plan to build facilities at a military air base near the West Philippine Sea. The U.S. State Department again tags the Philippines as a major money laundering site.
