Yasay, Matobato, Madam Secretary | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
At least 3 Commission on Appointments members say Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay will have a ‘very hard time’ convincing the powerful body to confirm him. An arrest warrant is issued for self-confessed Davao Death Squad hitman Edgar Matobato for a frustrated murder case. The Philippines ‘strongly’ protests the upcoming episode of the American TV series Madam Secretary about a fictional ‘unconventional new president’ of the Philippines making a pass at the U.S. Secretary of State.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
