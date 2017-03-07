Mighty Corporation, Yasay, Abad | Evening wRap
President Rodrigo Duterte orders the arrest of the owner of Mighty Corporation for ‘economic sabotage.’ Malacañang defends Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr as being ‘open’ and ‘transparent’ on questions about his United States citizenship. Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales says former budget Secretary Butch Abad will be charged with usurpation of legislative power for the implementation of the Disbursement Acceleration Program. The United States military deploys an anti-ballistic missile defense system to South Korea, following a string of missile tests by Pyongyang. The Philippines ‘strongly’ protests the upcoming episode Madam Secretary.
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
