Yasay, CBCP, Pacquiao | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr refuses to categorically answer during his confirmation hearing a lawmaker’s question on whether he was once an American citizen. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines slams the House of Representatives for approving the death penalty bill on 3rd and final reading. Boxing promoter Bob Arum says Amir Khan won’t be Senator Manny Pacquiao’s next opponent.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Perfecto Yasay on X.