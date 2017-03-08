Yasay, Lopez, DDS | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Commission on Appointments rejects the appointment of lawyer Perfecto Yasay Jr as Foreign Affairs Secretary. Environment Secretary Gina Lopez denies one of her family’s companies, First Balfour, operates an open-pit mine in Lobo, Batangas. The Commission on Human Rights forms a new team to probe killings allegedly committed by the Davao Death Squad. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre says Mighty Corporation president Alex Wongchuking cannot be arrested without charges, even after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered it. China calls on Pyongyang to suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the United States and South Korea halting war games.
