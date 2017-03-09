Mighty Corporation, DFA, U.S. & NoKor | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Justice Department issues an immigration lookout bulletin against the owners of cigarette company Mighty Corporation over smuggling operations. President Rodrigo Duterte appoints Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Policy Enrique Manalo as acting Foreign Affairs Secretary. The United States rebuffs China’s appeal for talks with North Korea, saying leader Kim Jong-Un is behaving irrationally.
