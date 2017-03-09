Aguirre, Matobato, peace talks | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Senate justice committee clears Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, Chinese gambling tycoon Jack Lam,and former cop Wally Sombero of liability in the Bureau of Immigration corruption scandal. Edgar Matobato surrenders after authorities issue a warrant for his arrest on frustrated murder charges. Environment Secretary Gina Lopez says the review of the Mining Industry Coordinating Council is a usurpation of her mandate. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says National Democratic Front consultants Benito Tiamzon and wife Wilma left for Europe for backchannel talks to resume the peace process. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana reveals China was set to build on Scarborough Shoal but the United States was able to stop the plan.
