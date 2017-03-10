Benham Rise, Lorenzana, Mighty Corp | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Malacanang is concerned a Chinese survey ship was spotted at Benham Rise. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says there are plans to transfer an entire military division to Sulu to crush local terrorist group Abu Sayyaf. Mighty Corporation owners Alex and Caesar Wongchuking may still face charges for their alleged use of fake tax stamps despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s offer of a compromise. South Korean President Park Geun-Hye is fired by the country’s top court. Two United States congressional panels approve Republican plans to replace Obamacare after 18 hours of marathon debate.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Salvador Panelo on X.