Duterte, peace talks, Benham Rise | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says he is considering a total ban on mining. Five Filipinos and two Malaysians were separately arrested in Sabah in the past week over alleged links to ISIS. The Armed Forces of the Philippines will continue offensives against the New People’s Army pending formal orders from Malacanang. China says the Philippines cannot claim Benham Rise. A senior Republican lawmaker challenges United States President Donald Trump to prove his claim that his phone was wiretapped by predecessor Barack Obama during last year’s election campaign.
