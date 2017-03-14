Lopez, Calida vs Hilbay, ISIS | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines files a graft complaint against Environment Secretary Gina Lopez before the Office of the Ombudsman. Two solicitor generals will go against each other when the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on Senator Leila de Lima’s motions to nullify the drug cases against her and the arrest order by a Muntinlupa court. The Philippine embassy in Kuala Lumpur asks the Malaysian Police to provide its basis for saying the 5 suspects it recently arrested for alleged links to ISIS are Filipinos.
