Hilbay vs Calida, Pacquiao, Benham Rise | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Former solicitor general Florin Hilbay highlights the ‘blunder’ Solicitor General Jose Calida committed when he filed a comment before the Supreme Court which was different from what the justice department filed in its case against Senator Leila de Lima. The Senate concurs with the ratification of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Senator Manny Pacquiao says the Commission on Appointments will bypass the appointment of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez on Wednesday. The Philippine embassy in Kuala Lumpur asks the Malaysian Police to provide its basis for saying the 5 suspects it recently arrested for alleged links to ISIS are Filipinos. The Philippines asserts its rights over Benham Rise after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he didn’t want to fight with China over the 13-million-hectare underwater plateau.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita