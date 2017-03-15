Majority bloc, Robredo, Trump | Evening wRap
At least 2 senators deny the majority bloc’s ‘intimate dinner’with President Rodrigo Duterte was a loyalty check amid rumored destabilization plots. Vice President Leni Robredo says the Duterte administration’s war on drugs had left Filipinos feeling ‘hopeless and helpless.’ House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez strips the leadership titles of House leaders who didn’t vote in favor of the death penalty. Environment Secretary Gina Lopez and the Climate Change Commission commend the Senate's concurrence to the ratification of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. The White House preempts a media leak of United States President Donald Trump’s 2005 federal tax return.
