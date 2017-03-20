Duterte, Shahani, Trump-Russia ties | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lashes out at the European Parliament for demanding that the Philippines stop efforts in Congress to reinstate the death penalty. Former senator and diplomat Leticia Ramos-Shahani, 87, dies Monday. The chairman of a United States congressional panel has found ‘no evidence’ that American President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 elections.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita