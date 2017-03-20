Duterte, Dela Rosa, Arroyo | Evening wRap
President Rodrigo Duterte denies there’s any destabilization plot against his administration. Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa says arrest warrants are out against at least 19 cops linked to the killing of Albuera mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. President Rodrigo Duterte says he’s open to Pampanga Representative Gloria Arroyo leading the Constitutional Commission that will amend the 1987 Constitution. President Rodrigo Duterte affirms conditions set by his generals on the resumption of peace talks with the National Democratic Front. The chairman of a United States congressional panel has found ‘no evidence’ that American President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 elections.
