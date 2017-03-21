Road rage suspect, richest Filipinos, Comey | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The nephew of prominent Cebuano businessman and alleged drug lord Peter Lim surrenders to Central Visayas police Tuesday. The number of Filipinos who made it to Forbes’ 2017 list of richest people on the planet reaches 14. Federal Bureau of Investigation chief James Comey confirms a probe into U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign’s links to Russia last year.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita