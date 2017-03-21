Maute group, oral arguments, Park | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippine National Police confirms the presence of the ‘ISIS-inspired’ Maute Group in Metro Manila. Newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Noel Tijam raises the possibility of the Sandiganbayan drowning in cases if the High Court rules in favor of detained Senator Leila de Lima and sends all similar cases to the anti-graft court. Deputy Speaker Miro Quimbo says the first impeachment complaint filed against President Rodrigo Duterte and the planned complaint against Vice President Leni Robredo will both fail in Congress. Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-Hye is questioned by prosecutors over the corruption and abuse of power scandal that brought her down. Federal Bureau of Investigation chief James Comey deals United States President Donald Trump a double blow.
