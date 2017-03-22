Duterte, oral arguments, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says the Philippines is determined to complete the framework of guidelines that will govern Beijing and the Southeast Asian region's approach to the disputed South China Sea. Former solicitor general Florin Hilbay suggests that the Supreme Court ask Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales to submit her comment on the jurisdiction issue on the case of detained Senator Leila de Lima. United States President Donald Trump warns House Republicans not to oppose his healthcare reforms in a key vote this week.
