Scarborough Shoal, Mighty Corporation, Robredo | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Manila formally asks Beijing to clarify reports that it plans to build monitoring stations on Scarborough Shoal. The Bureau of Internal Revenue files a P9.564-billion tax evasion complaint against cigarette firm Mighty Corporation and its executives. Two Cabinet members hit Vice President Leni Robredo for her statements against the Duterte administration’s war on drugs. Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno says President Rodrigo Duterte is seeking to replace all village officials with his appointees. United States President Donald Trump warns House Republicans not to oppose his healthcare reforms in a key vote this week.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita