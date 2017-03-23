Duterte, London attack, Bangladesh Bank heist | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says he will not allow impeachment complaints against Vice President Leni Robredo. Four people are killed and 40 injured after being run over and stabbed in an attack at Westminster Bridge. A Wall Street Journal report says United States federal prosecutors suspect the North Korean government directed last year's theft of $81 million from Bangladesh's account at the New York Federal Reserve Bank.
